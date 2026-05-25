Nathan Harriel News: Makes three interceptions
Harriel made three interceptions and two clearances during Sunday's 6-4 loss to Miami.
Harriel was a part of the Union back line that allowed six goals Sunday leading the team in interceptions. The defender has combined for an assist, six tackles, 11 interceptions and nine clearances over his last three starts.
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