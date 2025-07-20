Nathan Harriel News: Picks up suspension

Harriel is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in the MLS.

Harriel will miss the match against Colorado on Saturday due to a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in league play. He has been a regular starter in the backline and could be replaced by Olwethu Makhanya or Olivier Mbaizo depending on the lineup. Harriel has played both right-back and center-back roles for Philly throughout the campaign.