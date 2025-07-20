Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Nathan Harriel headshot

Nathan Harriel News: Picks up suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Harriel is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in the MLS.

Harriel will miss the match against Colorado on Saturday due to a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in league play. He has been a regular starter in the backline and could be replaced by Olwethu Makhanya or Olivier Mbaizo depending on the lineup. Harriel has played both right-back and center-back roles for Philly throughout the campaign.

Nathan Harriel
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now