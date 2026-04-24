Nathan Harriel News: Scores first league goal

Harriel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Toronto FC.

After making 11 attempts without reward in the opening eight games, Harriel finally broke his duck with his first goal of the season. The right-back has been a consistent threat in front of goal, failing to register a shot in only two of those outings, with 12 of his 13 attempts this season coming from inside the box. He was also a defensive force in the game, recording five interceptions, two tackles and two clearances. The five interceptions marked the third time this season he has put up that kind of big number, and he has registered at least two in each of his first eight games. The tackles kept up a recent trend too, with at least two in three of his last four outings. His overall defensive numbers this season paint the picture of a consistent performer despite the team's bad result, accumulating 19 tackles, 29 interceptions and 38 clearances.