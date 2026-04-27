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Nathan Harriel News: Scores own goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Harriel recorded an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

After scoring his first goal of the season on Wednesday, Harriel did the exact opposite versus Columbus. He scored an own goal just before the halftime break, gifting Columbus a two-goal lead and eventually the win. He was very active on the defensive end beyond that, recording eight clearances, three interceptions and two tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.

Nathan Harriel
Philadelphia Union
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