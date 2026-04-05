Nathan Harriel headshot

Nathan Harriel News: Six crosses, one accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Harriel generated six crosses (one accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

For the first time this season, Harriel logged more than five crosses, which also gives him his first accurate attempt in 2026. The month of March saw him record 13 crosses.

Nathan Harriel
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Harriel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Harriel See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024