Nathan Harriel News: Six crosses, one accurate
Harriel generated six crosses (one accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.
For the first time this season, Harriel logged more than five crosses, which also gives him his first accurate attempt in 2026. The month of March saw him record 13 crosses.
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