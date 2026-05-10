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Nathan Harriel News: Solid defense display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Harriel registered seven tackles (four won), four clearances and four interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution.

Harriel put in a solid defensive display in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at New England, recording a season-high seven tackles, four interceptions and four clearances. The defender is an undisputed starter for his side, having not missed a single minute this season. Harriel has made 30 tackles, 36 interceptions and 54 clearances across 12 MLS appearances this season.

Nathan Harriel
Philadelphia Union
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