Nathan Harriel News: Strong defensively in draw
Harriel won 10 duels and made four clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Nashville SC.
Harriel was strong defensively to help Philadelphia secure just their second clean sheet of the season. He didn't get involved going forward, but he's known for making an impact on the attacking end on occasion. Up next he'll face the New England Revolution on the road on Saturday.
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