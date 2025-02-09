Fantasy Soccer
Nathan headshot

Nathan Injury: Suffers injury against Mazatlan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Nathan was forced off with an injured right ankle during Sunday's game versus Mazatlan, according to Goles y Cifras.

Nathan failed to play the full 90 minutes in a Liga MX appearance for the first time since May after succumbing to the issue near the end of the first half. He featured in a three-man defense, but his spot was filled by right-back Pablo Bennevendo. The Brazilian is now questionable for upcoming fixtures and could be replaced by either Bennevendo or the more direct alternative of Jose Galindo in the event of a serious problem.

Nathan
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
