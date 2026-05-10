Nathan Mbala Injury: Plays 40 minutes

Mbala generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 loss against Lorient. He was subbed off due to injury in the 40th minute.

It looks like an undisclosed problem limited Mbala to under 45 minutes, meaning the attacking midfielder's latest appearance includes his fewest minutes. As a result, him being 100 percent may be questionable before Metz's regular-season finale next weekend at Nice.