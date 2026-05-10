Nathan Mbala Injury: Suffers serious knee issue

Mbala was forced off in the 40th minute of Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Lorient after his foot became trapped in the pitch during a seemingly innocuous tackle, raising serious concerns about his knee, according to Angelo Salemi of Le Republicain Lorrain.

Mbala left the pitch immediately under the worried gaze of the Saint-Symphorien crowd, with the nature of the injury causing real alarm for Metz heading into the final fixture of the season against Nice. No official diagnosis has yet been provided, but the manner of the injury is deeply concerning and the club will assess the extent of the damage over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his situation. Mbala's season is likely over, he scored two goals and provided two assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances (four start) and will hope to return fit for the upcoming Ligue 2 season with the Grenats.