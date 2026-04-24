Nathan Mbala Injury: Uncertain for Sunday

Mbala is questionable for Sunday's match against Le Havre, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.

Mbala is going to need some testing ahead of Sunday's outing, as the forward has suffered an undisclosed injury. This will be something to monitor, as Habib Diallo (hamstring) is already out, potentially losing their first top options at forward. If this is the case, Lucas Michal or Giorgi Kvilitaia would be likely replacements.