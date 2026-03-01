Nathan Mbala News: Flurry of offense off the bench

Mbala had three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Brest.

The forward stuffed the stat sheet, though it didn't materially impact the result of the match. He's likely to get more playing time against Lens after this effort but the matchup is tougher. Lens have only conceded 21 goals in Ligue 1 play as they battle for the league title.