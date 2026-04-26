Nathan Mbala headshot

Nathan Mbala News: Gets two assists off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Mbala assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-4 draw against Le Havre.

Mbala was an early substitute in this one for Metz and delivered in a big way with two assists on three created chances. He could potentially be back in the starting lineup against Monaco and has a good chance to add to his assist tally. Monaco have allowed 47 goals in 31 domestic games.

Nathan Mbala
Metz
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