Nathan Mbala News: Gets two assists off the bench

Mbala assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-4 draw against Le Havre.

Mbala was an early substitute in this one for Metz and delivered in a big way with two assists on three created chances. He could potentially be back in the starting lineup against Monaco and has a good chance to add to his assist tally. Monaco have allowed 47 goals in 31 domestic games.