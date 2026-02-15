Nathan Mbala News: Goal at 17

Mbala scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against AJ Auxerre.

Just before his 18th birthday, Mbala was able to log a Ligue 1 appearance and score a goal in domestic-league action. At just 17 years old, he is a young prospect with not much known about his full-term upside. But ideally for Mbala, his latest performance warrants a more meaningful role moving forward.