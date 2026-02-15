Nathan Mbala headshot

Nathan Mbala News: Goal at 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Mbala scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against AJ Auxerre.

Just before his 18th birthday, Mbala was able to log a Ligue 1 appearance and score a goal in domestic-league action. At just 17 years old, he is a young prospect with not much known about his full-term upside. But ideally for Mbala, his latest performance warrants a more meaningful role moving forward.

Nathan Mbala
Metz
