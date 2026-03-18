Nathan Mbala News: Scores in start
Mbala scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-3 loss against Toulouse.
Even though Mbala had been limited in recent appearances, he played quite well, so it makes sense that the striker logged a start Sunday. Mbala marked the occasion with a goal, and he is providing a legitimate case of why regular starting opportunities should go his way.
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