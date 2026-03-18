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Nathan Mbala News: Scores in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Mbala scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-3 loss against Toulouse.

Even though Mbala had been limited in recent appearances, he played quite well, so it makes sense that the striker logged a start Sunday. Mbala marked the occasion with a goal, and he is providing a legitimate case of why regular starting opportunities should go his way.

Nathan Mbala
Metz
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