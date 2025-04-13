Nathan News: Active in draw against Bravos

Nathan registered one tackle (one won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Juarez.

Nathan led his side in terms of accurate passes and clearances in his third straight league start. He has been part of a back four lately, and that is expected to remain the case as long as both him and Lisandro Magallan are available for upcoming fixtures. After 10 Clausura 2025 appearances, the Brazilian is averaging 4.2 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, even though he has achieved only two clean sheets in that period.