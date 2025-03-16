Nathan News: Available off bench Sunday

Nathan (ankle) is on the bench for the week 12 meeting with Monterrey.

Nathan will be an option to take Angel Azuaje's place in central defense Sunday. However, the Brazilian might not be 100 percent fit yet following a five-game absence in league play, and will aim to see full action later in the final games of the season. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 4.3 clearances, 2.5 balls recovered and 1.8 tackles per match.