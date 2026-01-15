Nathan once again delivered the steady defensive volume that has made him one of Pumas' most reliable fantasy assets, stacking clearances and blocks with the same consistency he showed through the Apertura. His positioning remained sharp in a deep block, and the repeatable nature of his involvement gives him one of the highest floors on the backline, especially when paired with action heavy matchups. There is no outlier feel here, just another dependable outing that reinforces his every week viability across formats that reward defensive work.