Nathan News: Delivers assist in win

Nathan assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Mazatlan.

Nathan put in a fine effort in this game, with his 11 clearances ranking as a game-high figure and his 15th-minute flick setting up Juninho Vieira's goal following a corner kick. The assist was a rare contribution for the defender, but he posted a double-digit clearance tally for the second time in a row. He'll likely remain a reliable source of defensive production as long as he avoids disciplinary problems going forward.