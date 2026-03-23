Nathan News: Eligible after ban
Nathan is available going forward following his one-game red card suspension.
Nathan should regain a starting spot in the back line, likely sending Ruben Duarte back to a bench role. The Brazilian was a consistent defensive contributor prior to the ban, with his average of 4.8 clearances per game ranking third on the squad this season. However, he's not guaranteed clean sheet chances and is prone to disciplinary issues.
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