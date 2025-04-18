Nathan News: Key goal ices match

Nathan scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Nathan scrambled the ball across the line in the second half Wednesday to put the match out of reach in Pumas UNAM's 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna. The goal was the central defender's second of the Clausura campaign. In addition to finding the back of the net, Nathan contributed one tackle (one won), five clearances and one block to the team's clean sheet effort.