Nathan News: Logs six clearances in win

Nathan had two shots (one on target), made one tackle and six clearances and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Friday's 1-0 win over Necaxa.

Nathan prevailed on aerial plays on both sides of the pitch, helping the defense to shut the opposition down while also being a threat on the offense, which included missing a very clear scoring chance during the first half. With 133 clearances over 28 league starts this season, the center-back is currently ranked seventh among all Liga MX's players in that category.