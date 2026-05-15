Nathan News: Makes eight clearances Thursday

Nathan had one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and three interceptions in Thursday's 1-0 defeat against Pachuca.

Nathan put in an outstanding defensive effort which was not enough for the visitors to avoid defeat in the first leg against Tuzos. He operated alongside Antonio Leone and Ruben Duarte in the middle of a five-man back line as manager Efrain Juarez modified the formation for the first time in the last few months. Nathan is now averaging 5.6 clearances per game, which is the highest figure on the squad this season.