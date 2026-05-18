Nathan News: Quiet outing in clean sheet win

Nathan recorded three clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Nathan was more involved on the ball than off it, completing 70 passes in the second leg of the semifinals stage while recording his sixth clean sheet of the year. Serving as a regular starter, the defender has been reliable of late, leading the team with an average of 5.5 clearances per contest. On the other hand, his high-intensity approach often leaves him walking a disciplinary tightrope.