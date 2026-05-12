Nathan News: Scores in draw

Nathan scored a goal off his lone shot and made two tackles (one won), seven clearances and one block during Sunday's 3-3 draw against America.

Nathan appeared at the near post to head home a corner kick from the right and make it 2-0 for Pumas with just 13 minutes and then put up his usual defensive numbers despite the fact that his team allowed three goals. The goal was the first of the season for the center-back, who racked up 44 clearances over his last seven starts.