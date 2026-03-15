Nathan News: Sent off in draw

Nathan was shown a second yellow card in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul.

Nathan left his team with 10 men after a poor outing against the Cementeros. This event leaves him ineligible for the upcoming derby versus America, reducing the UNAM side's defensive power, with Ruben Duarte available as the natural alternative. After that, Nathan will likely regain a starting spot for a week 13 trip to Guadalajara.