Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Back in team training

Ngoumou (Achilles) has returned to team training with Monchengladbach after managing some minor adductor discomfort last week, according to Karsten Kellermann of Rheinische Post.

Ngoumou was one of 14 players to take part in Monday's session, a significant milestone for a player who has been working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered nearly a year ago. That said, coach Eugen Polanski was quick to pump the brakes, stressing the need to remain very cautious given the severity of the original injury and the tensions Ngoumou is still managing. A return in the coming weeks feels realistic if he continues to progress without any setbacks, but Gladbach will not be taking any chances with a player who has already lost almost an entire season due to this injury.