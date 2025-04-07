Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Ngoumou may have suffered a torn Achilles after Sunday's 1-1 draw against St. Pauli, according to Sky Sport.

Ngoumou came off the bench for a few minutes and appeared to have suffered a possible torn Achilles after the final whistle. Reports suggest that the injury does not look promising. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, but if it is confirmed as a torn Achilles, the winger will likely be out for the remainder of the season. His absence would not impact the starting lineup, as he lost his spot in the frontline when Franck Honorat returned from injury.