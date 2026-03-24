Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Could play in friendly

Ngoumou (Achilles) could be an option for a friendly against Osnabruck on Thursday, according to Hannah Gobrecht of Rheinische Post.

Ngoumou has been working on training for around a week now and continues to improve his status, trying to return from an injury that has left him out all season. The good news is he is trending towards a return soon, as he is now set to participate in a friendly on Thursday, although he is unlikely to be heavily risked. If he were to play. Thursday, a return shouldn't be far, potentially an option after the break.