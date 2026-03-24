Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Could play in friendly
Ngoumou (Achilles) could be an option for a friendly against Osnabruck on Thursday, according to Hannah Gobrecht of Rheinische Post.
Ngoumou has been working on training for around a week now and continues to improve his status, trying to return from an injury that has left him out all season. The good news is he is trending towards a return soon, as he is now set to participate in a friendly on Thursday, although he is unlikely to be heavily risked. If he were to play. Thursday, a return shouldn't be far, potentially an option after the break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Ngoumou See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Ngoumou See More