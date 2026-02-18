Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Progressing well in recovery

Ngoumou (Achilles) is progressing well in his recovery but still faces a lengthy road back, coach Eugen Polanski told the media, according to Jannik Sorgatz from Rheinische Post. "Nathan is making progress, and he's doing it wearing football boots, not just running shoes. That's extremely important."

Ngoumou is trending in the right direction after the Achilles rupture he suffered in April, as the midfielder has now resumed running sessions in football boots. He is set to be gradually reintegrated into team training over the coming weeks, but there is still significant ground to cover before he is ready to return to competitive action. His timetable remains uncertain, though a comeback before the end of March would be considered an optimistic scenario at best.