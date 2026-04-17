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Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ngoumou (Achilles) is fit and available for selection ahead of Sunday's game against Mainz, according to manager Eugen Polanski.

Ngoumou has been training for a few weeks now, but he's finally been given the green light to play this weekend. If he sees minutes, Ngoumou would be making his 2025-26 season debut against Mainz on Sunday.

Nathan Ngoumou
Mönchengladbach
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