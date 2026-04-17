Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Set to return
Ngoumou (Achilles) is fit and available for selection ahead of Sunday's game against Mainz, according to manager Eugen Polanski.
Ngoumou has been training for a few weeks now, but he's finally been given the green light to play this weekend. If he sees minutes, Ngoumou would be making his 2025-26 season debut against Mainz on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Ngoumou See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Ngoumou See More