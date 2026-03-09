Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Still working on recovery

Ngoumou (Achilles) is still working on his return and is not yet deemed fit for play, according to manager Eugene Polanksi, per Rheinische Post. "Last week, it was more of a touch for him to make him feel like he's back on the team. Today, he did a lot of good things with the ball. You can see that he enjoys everything. That's positive. Nevertheless, you have to look at it very carefully because he was out for so long."

Ngoumou has been out nearly a year now and is not yet an option, with the midfielder still working on his rehabilitation. That said, he has been able to integrate into some ball work and running, appearing to be nearing the verge of training with his teammates. A return is for sure not to come ahead of the international break, although he could see the field to end the season in April or May.