Nathan Ngoumou headshot

Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Torn Achilles confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Ngoumou is out for the remainder of the season due to an Achilles tendon rupture, according to his club.

Ngoumou will not be returning this season, as the midfielder is now set to undergo an operation due to a torn Achilles. Unfortunately for the midfielder, this wouldn't take place in a match, instead occurring after when doing some post-match workouts. He has only started in nine of his 19 appearances this season, so this isn't a brutal loss, having bagged three goal contributions in his time on the field.

Nathan Ngoumou
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
