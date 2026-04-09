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Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Training but not fit yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ngoumou (Achilles) is training but is not fit to play yet, according to manager Eugen Polanski.

Ngoumou has been training with the group for a few weeks, but the midfielder is still not ready to play. He seems to be trending in the right direction, though, and on that note, his chance to suit up will come against Mainz on Sunday, April 19.

Nathan Ngoumou
Mönchengladbach
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