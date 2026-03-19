Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Trains with team

Ngoumou (Achilles) resumed team training since last week and is nearing a return to the matchday squad, the club posted.

Ngoumou has yet to log his first minutes this season after being sidelined for nearly a full year with an Achilles injury, but he was back in team training last week and is closing in on a return to the matchday squad, likely right after the March international break. This is a big step forward in his recovery timeline and puts him on track to rejoin the rotation soon. His return would be a solid boost for Gladbach, as he was a consistent starter before going down.