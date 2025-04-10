Nathan Ngoumou Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Ngoumou underwent successful surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon, the club announced.

Ngoumou suffered a torn Achilles during post-match workouts after Sunday's clash against St. Pauli and underwent successful surgery on Wednesday. He will now begin his recovery with a return expected for the 2025-26 season. He had started regularly prior to the past two matches but dropped out of the lineup following the return of Franck Honorat from injury, so his long-term absence is not expected to significantly affect the starting XI.