Nathan Ngoumou News: First goal of campaign

Ngoumou slotted home a right-footed shot Saturday to open the scoring versus VfB Stuttgart in Borussia Monchengladbach's 2-1 victory. The midfielder added four tackles (one won) and one interception to the team's defensive effort. The goal was the first of the season for Ngoumou who has been limited to 11 Bundesliga appearances (three stars) this season while struggling for fitness.