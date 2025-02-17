Nathan Ngoumou News: Logs in assist

Ngoumou assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Union Berlin.

Ngoumou as recorded a goal and an assist in the last three matches for his firsts of the season. Since his return from injury, the midfielder has started three times in four appearances, logging in seven shots (four on target), six crosses (one accurate) and five tackles in that span.