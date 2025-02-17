Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Ngoumou headshot

Nathan Ngoumou News: Logs in assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Ngoumou assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Union Berlin.

Ngoumou as recorded a goal and an assist in the last three matches for his firsts of the season. Since his return from injury, the midfielder has started three times in four appearances, logging in seven shots (four on target), six crosses (one accurate) and five tackles in that span.

Nathan Ngoumou
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now