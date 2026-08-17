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Nathan Ngoumou News: Transfers to Nice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Ngoumou transferred from Monchengladbach to Nice on Monday.

Ngoumou wasn't expected to see many minutes at Monchengladbach this season, and he'll fight for a regular role in the middle of the park with Nice in his return to the Ligue 1. Ngoumou made 19 appearances (nine starts) for BMG in the 2025/26 season, notching two goals, one assist and 22 crosses.

Nathan Ngoumou
Nice
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