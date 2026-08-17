Nathan Ngoumou News: Transfers to Nice
Ngoumou transferred from Monchengladbach to Nice on Monday.
Ngoumou wasn't expected to see many minutes at Monchengladbach this season, and he'll fight for a regular role in the middle of the park with Nice in his return to the Ligue 1. Ngoumou made 19 appearances (nine starts) for BMG in the 2025/26 season, notching two goals, one assist and 22 crosses.
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