Nathan Ngoumou News: Transfers to Nice

Ngoumou transferred from Monchengladbach to Nice on Monday.

Ngoumou wasn't expected to see many minutes at Monchengladbach this season, and he'll fight for a regular role in the middle of the park with Nice in his return to the Ligue 1. Ngoumou made 19 appearances (nine starts) for BMG in the 2025/26 season, notching two goals, one assist and 22 crosses.