Nathan Ngoy News: Delivers one assist

Ngoy assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Ngoy delivered a strong performance in Sunday's 2-1 win over Rennes, providing an assist for Matias Fernandez-Pardo's opening goal with a well-timed through ball while remaining solid defensively with one tackle, one interception and five clearances. The center-back combined composure on the ball with defensive reliability, helping control the game from the back. The Belgian center-back remains a key piece in the defensive unit, seeing consistent minutes and contributing on both ends, with one goal and two assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances this season.