Nathan Ngoy headshot

Nathan Ngoy News: Picks one match ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ngoy is set to be suspended after accumulating 10 yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Ngoy picked up his tenth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Nice on April 18. The center-back has been a locked-in starter in the back line for the Dogues this season, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Alexsandro or Chancel Mbemba as the likely options to step in the central defense alongside Aissa Mandi for that clash.

Nathan Ngoy
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