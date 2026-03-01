Nathan Ngoy News: Tallies winning goal

Ngoy scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Ngoy got the winning goal in stoppage time in a thrilling moment for the defender, who gave his side three crucial points. He's likely to be more impactful on the defensive end against Lorient as the side has scored 34 goals in Ligue 1 play but this is a nice confidence boost for Ngoy.