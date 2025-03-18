Nathan Ordaz Injury: Heading out with NT
Ordaz has been called up by El Salvador for the friendly matches against Houston and Pachuca on March 19 and March 22, respectively.
Ordaz has started half of the league games this season for LAFC but will miss Saturday's match against Sporting Kansas City due to the call-up. He should return in time to face San Diego on March 29. David Martinez will likely start in the frontline on Saturday.
