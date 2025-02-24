Fantasy Soccer
Nathan Ordaz News: Assists match winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ordaz assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Minnesota United.

Ordaz was able to assist Jeremy Ebobisse's 78th minute winner Saturday. The 21-year-old was brought on as a substitute in the 71st minute after starting against Colorado on Tuesday. With both Cristian Olivera and Mateusz Bogusz leaving this winter, he could see an expanded role in the LAFC attack going forward.

Nathan Ordaz
Los Angeles Football Club
