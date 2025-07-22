Nathan Ordaz News: Continues to impress

Ordaz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ordaz is having a solid season with LAFC in what is likely his first full year with the senior squad. He's started seven of the last 10 MLS matches played, collecting four goals and two assists in that span, which will likely keep him in the lineup as long as he continues his consistency in the attack.