Nathan Ordaz News: First time finish in draw

Ordaz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ordaz put his left foot through the ball to finish first time and score LAFC's second goal in their 2-2 draw versus LA Galaxy. The 21-year old forward has already played more minutes (699) for LAFC this season than he had for the club in 2023 and 2024 combined (669). Across his 14 appearances (eight starts) in 2025, Ordaz has scored three goals and assisted once.