Nathan Ordaz News: Nets goal in defeat

Ordaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Houston Dynamo.

Ordaz brought LAFC back into it at 2-1 in the 45th minute, attacking Jacob Shaffelburg's cross from the left before his left-footed strike took a deflection off a Houston defender and snuck into the net for his second MLS goal of the season. The finish gave LAFC a quick spark of momentum heading into halftime, even though Houston eventually pulled away to make things comfortable on the road. Ordaz has now started three straight MLS matches and is clearly carving out a bigger role than he held last season for the Black and Gold.