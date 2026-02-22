Nathan Ordaz News: Scores late goal in opener

Ordaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Inter Miami CF.

Ordaz checked in for Son Heung-Min in the 89th minute and wasted no time making his presence felt. Deep into stoppage time, he burst straight through the middle and coolly buried Denis Bouanga's feed to cap off the three-goal advantage, putting an exclamation point on the night. The strike highlighted a ruthless closing stretch from LAFC in the season opeenr and elevated a strong win into a full-blown statement performance. Ordaz now figures to battle David Martinez for a spot in the starting attack moving forward.