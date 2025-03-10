Nathan Ordaz News: Scrambles ball across line

Ordaz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 5-2 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Ordaz knotted the fixture at one in the first half Saturday, knocking a loose ball at the goalmouth over the line in LAFC's 5-2 defeat at the hands of Seattle. After making a combined five starts for LAFC over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the young forward appears to be more central to the club's plans in 2025. Through three LAFC matches, Ordaz has made three appearances (two starts), scored once and assisted once.