With Michael Keane (undisclosed) sidelined, Patterson made his first league start at right-back, with Jake O'Brien shifting into a central role. He recorded his first clean sheet of the season, contributing three tackles, one interception and six clearances. Patterson has struggled with injuries and missed nine games this season, and while he could be in line for another start with Everton's options depleted, the quick turnaround could see James Garner, who has played the position earlier this season, or Merlin Rohl, who filled in after Patterson was substituted, come into consideration.